Astros' Lance McCullers: Healthy ahead of Friday's start

McCullers (leg) will make his second start of the season against the Padres on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

McCullers was drilled on the ankle by a comebacker during his outing Saturday against Texas, but he was able to stay in the game and won't miss any time due to the scare. In that start, the right-hander earned the win, striking out 10 while allowing two runs over 5.1 innings. McCullers shouldn't be restricted heading into Friday's game.

