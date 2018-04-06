Astros' Lance McCullers: Healthy ahead of Friday's start
McCullers (leg) will make his second start of the season against the Padres on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
McCullers was drilled on the ankle by a comebacker during his outing Saturday against Texas, but he was able to stay in the game and won't miss any time due to the scare. In that start, the right-hander earned the win, striking out 10 while allowing two runs over 5.1 innings. McCullers shouldn't be restricted heading into Friday's game.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Shakes off comebacker•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Strikes out 10•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Will pitch third in rotation•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Feels good after scoreless start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Using camp for adjustments•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Pockets curveball in spring debut•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...