Astros' Lance McCullers: Holds Yankees to three runs in no-decision
McCullers allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Thursday.
Considering the opponent -- New York leads baseball in run scoring -- this was a big win for McCullers' fantasy owners, even if he didn't get another mark in the win column. The 24-year-old induced 14 swinging strikes on 108 pitches and is now up to four consecutive quality starts. Aside from one eight-run blowup on April 11, McCullers has been masterful, posting a 2.17 ERA in his other six outings. He will look to keep it going next week in Oakland.
