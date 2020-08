McCullers (1-1) allowed eight runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He struck out one and walked none.

McCullers was perfect through three innings, inducing eight groundouts in addition to the one whiff. The second turn through the order went much worse, and the right-hander wouldn't escape the fourth inning. McCullers now has a 9.22 ERA and 1.83 WHIP after Wednesday's disaster. He'll try to get back on track Monday at home versus the Giants.