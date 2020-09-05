McCullers took a no-decision during Friday's loss to the Angels, surrendering three runs on two hits and three walks without recording an out.

McCullers's night was over before it even began. The 26-year-old failed to retire a batter, giving up a single, a two-run home run to Mike Trout, then three consecutive walks before getting replaced with Luis Garcia. Overall, McCullers threw just 5-of-18 pitches for strikes in the disastrous outing. The right-hander holds a 5.79 ERA and 1.42 WHIP on the season. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday at Oakland.