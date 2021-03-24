The Astros and McCullers are engaged in talks to extend the pitcher beyond the 20210 season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations described the team's offer as "strong" and the characterized the talks as "deep." McCullers is slated to make $6.5 million in 2021, the final year under his current contract with Houston. The Astros face looming uncertainty in their rotation. Both Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander (elbow) can leave after 2021, so locking in McCullers would provide a veteran leader for what could be a young starting staff in 2022.