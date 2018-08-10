Astros' Lance McCullers: Injury caused by batting

McCullers' forearm injury was the result of swinging a bat, and not caused by pitching, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After some internal discussions, manager A.J. Hinch informed reporters that McCullers started feeling discomfort after an at-bat while Houston was playing an inter-league game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. McCullers expressed relief to learn that he has a muscle strain and didn't suffer any injury to the ligaments in his elbow.