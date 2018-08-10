Astros' Lance McCullers: Injury caused by batting
McCullers' forearm injury was the result of swinging a bat, and not caused by pitching, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After some internal discussions, manager A.J. Hinch informed reporters that McCullers started feeling discomfort after an at-bat while Houston was playing an inter-league game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. McCullers expressed relief to learn that he has a muscle strain and didn't suffer any injury to the ligaments in his elbow.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: To remain out until September•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads to 10-day DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads back to Houston•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Injury described as elbow discomfort•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Leaves early Saturday night•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans 11 in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...