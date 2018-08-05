Astros' Lance McCullers: Injury described as elbow discomfort

The Astros are describing McCullers' injury as right elbow discomfort, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

McCullers could be seen gesturing to his right elbow after facing the second-to-last batter in the fourth inning, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Agneles reports. The right-hander got out of that inning but was removed from the game before he was allowed to throw a pitch in the fifth inning. McCullers is next scheduled to pitch Friday at home against Seattle, which gives the Astros some time before they need a fifth starter again.