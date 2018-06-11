Astros' Lance McCullers: Kicks off Oakland series
McCullers is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Athletics.
McCullers will be seeking his third win over Oakland in 2018. He's allowed two runs, seven hits and four walks while striking out 10 in 12 innings over his previous two starts.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Has bounceback effort•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Crushed by Cleveland on Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Moves to 6-2•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Takes loss against Angels•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Earns fifth win Tuesday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Holds Yankees to three runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...