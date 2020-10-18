McCullers took the loss in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Rays on Saturday, lasting just 3.2 innings while giving up three runs on four hits, including two homers. He struck out seven while walking one.

McCullers' strikeout numbers were good, but that's just about the only positive thing that can be said for his disappointing outing. The Rays jumped on him early, with Randy Arozarena hitting a two-run homer in the first inning and Mike Zunino adding a solo shot in the second. McCullers will end the postseason with a 4.91 ERA in 14.2 innings despite an excellent 23:2 K:BB, as he was undone by a 50.0 percent HR/FB rate, allowing seven total homers.