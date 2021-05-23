McCullers gave up three runs on six hits and four walks over five innings during Saturday's 8-4 loss at Texas. He had seven strikeouts and didn't factor in the decison.

The 27-year-old was provided an early three-run lead, but he tied his season high with four walks while allowing multiple runners on base in four of five frames. McCullers has a 2.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 59:26 K:BB across 51.2 innings this season.