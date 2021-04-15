McCullers (1-1) pitched Wednesday against the Tigers despite dealing with side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine he received a couple days ago, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The right-hander allowed six runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

The 27-year-old labored throughout the contest and threw only 46 of 87 pitches for strikes, and manager Dusty Baker said the pitcher received fluids through an IV after the game. McCullers should have plenty of time to return to full strength for his next turn through the rotation Tuesday at Colorado.