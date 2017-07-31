Astros' Lance McCullers: Lands on DL with back issue
McCullers was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to back discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up, but it may go to explain why he's been so bad in the month of July. Since the calendar turned, the young starter hasn't pitched deeper than five innings in any game and holds a 9.64 ERA. A timetable for his return has not been established as of now, but things should become clear once he ramps up his activity again. Brad Peacock seems like a logical candidate to pick up starts in his stead.
More News
