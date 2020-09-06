McCullers was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with neck nerve irritation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Something seemed amiss after McCullers was lifted after 18 pitches Friday. McCullers said he had trouble warming up, but the Astros said initially that it was just a "dead arm" phase and that they still expected McCullers to take the ball Wednesday against Oakland. That won't happen after all, and it's uncertain if he'll be back after the minimum. It's tough to justify holding McCullers in fantasy leagues given his performance this season and the uncertainty surrounding a potential return.