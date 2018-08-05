Astros' Lance McCullers: Leaves early Saturday night
McCullers left Saturday night's start just before the start of the fifth inning after throwing a few warmup pitches, gesturing to his elbow.
McCullers had been cruising against the Dodgers, too, shutting them out over the first four innings. Later replays on the Dodgers' telecast showed him flexing his right elbow between pitches during the fourth inning. Brad Peacock replaced him in the game.
