McCullers is listed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Rangers despite previous indications that he wouldn't be starting, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are locked into the sixth seed regardless of how their final two games play out, so there isn't much upside to wasting some of McCullers' bullets here. Previous reports indicated the team would go with a bullpen game. It's possible McCullers makes just a brief appearance as a tune-up before turning things over to the pen, though the Astros haven't specific exactly what their intentions are.