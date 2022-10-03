McCullers (illness) is on track to make his scheduled start Monday against the Phillies, MLB.com reports.

Barring a setback in his recovery from the illness while he's warming up Monday, McCullers looks poised to rejoin the rotation for what will be his final tune-up outing before the postseason. McCullers missed his last turn through the rotation last week against the Diamondbacks on account of the illness, with the 29-year-old right-hander losing some weight as a result of the ailment. He has since regained some strength and looks ready to go Monday, though the Astros could be cautious with his usage.