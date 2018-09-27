Astros' Lance McCullers: Makes first appearance off DL
McCullers threw a scoreless inning, striking out one batter, in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
McCullers, who was activated from the disabled list earlier this week, made his first appearance since Aug. 4, when he left a start against the Dodgers with a strained right forearm muscle. He needed just 11 pitches to navigate the second, third and fourth hitters in Toronto's lineup. He threw his signature curveball five times, eliciting two swing-and-misses and another called strike. The right-hander will pitch one more time this weekend against Baltimore, after which the organization will evaluate McCullers for a spot on the postseason roster.
