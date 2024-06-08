McCullers (forearm) threw 25 pitches off the bullpen mound Thursday, MLB.com reports.
McCullers has been ramping up his activity since mid-April, and he managed to throw both sinkers and changeups in addition to his fastball Thursday. He's behind teammate Luis Garcia (elbow) in his recovery, but McCullers could be activated from the injured list at some point in August.
