Astros' Lance McCullers: May not be back until September

McCullers (back) and manager A.J. Hinch both were reluctant to talk following the pitcher's bullpen session Thursday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hinch would only say that he "heard it went fine" while McCullers told reporters he would talk to the media in a couple of days after sitting down with the manager to determine the next step in his rehabilitation. The right-hander was placed on the disabled list for a second time this season in late July after a four-start stretch in which he posted a 9.64 ERA and 2.30 WHIP. Thursday's session was the second one for McCullers, who is expected to require multiple starts while on a rehab assignment. That schedule pushes his return to Houston out until September.