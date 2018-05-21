Astros' Lance McCullers: Moves to 6-2

McCullers (6-2) got the win on Sunday, throwing seven one-hit innings against the Indians while giving up no runs, striking out eight and walking two as the Astros eventually prevailed 3-1.

McCullers has been cruising of late, as this strong outing against Cleveland marked the seventh straight start where he's given up three earned runs or fewer since he was blown up for eight earned by the Twins back on April 11. This latest effort brought his ERA down to 3.20 and his WHIP to 1.14 and he boasts a solid 66:23 K:BB through 59 innings this season. He should also continue to be in line for his fair share of wins pitching for an Astros team that will offer plenty of run support.