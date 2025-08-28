Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that McCullers is available to pitch out of the bullpen, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Espada described the move as "short-term" and noted that McCullers is an option to start Monday's game against the Angels. Luis Garcia (elbow) is also an option to start Monday, and the two could be used in a tandem start if McCullers isn't needed out of the bullpen this weekend. McCullers yielded three runs and walked five over four innings this past Friday in Baltimore in his first start off the injured list, and he's sitting on a 6.89 ERA in 12 starts this season.