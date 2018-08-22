Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing bullpen work

Manager A.J. Hinch said McCullers (forearm) could progress to a bullpen session this weekend, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

McCullers has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 with a forearm injury. He's expected to remain out until at least September, with a more concrete timetable for his return likely coming into focus once he's able to ramp up his throwing program.

