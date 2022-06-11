McCullers (forearm) could begin throwing curveballs from flat ground within the next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers has thrown exclusively fastballs in his recent bullpen sessions, topping out at 89 mph. After he tosses his curveball from flat ground, McCullers will incorporate the pitch into his bullpen sessions. From there, McCullers will work to build up his slider in the same fashion. Given that progression, he remains a significant amount of time away from a potential return.