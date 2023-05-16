McCullers (forearm) threw another bullpen session Tuesday and could be cleared for live batting practice this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCullers threw 37 pitches in Tuesday's session, touching 92 mph with his fastball and 88-89 mph with his cutter, per Rome. It's the first time during his bullpen ramp-ups that he's incorporated the cutter. McCullers appears to be feeling well but would seem to still have a little work to do from a velocity standpoint. If he does face hitters this weekend, a rehab assignment would be right around the corner.