McCullers (forearm) threw 32 pitches against live batters Tuesday and is closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers' fastball velocity continues to sit in the low 90s, and he's able to mix in all of his pitch types. The 28-year-old will need to progress to simulated games before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he seems unlikely to be available immediately after the All-Star break July 21, though a return by the end of the month appears possible.