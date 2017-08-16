Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing rehab assignment
McCullers (back) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, and afterwards manager A.J. Hinch said "there's a rehab assignment in sight," Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wednesday marked his second bullpen in as many days, and the Astros will likely wait and see how McCullers responds to Wednesday's activity before deciding on his next step. He'll still need to progress to facing live hitters before he embarks on a rehab assignment, but he's inching closer to a return to the big-league rotation. A clearer timetable for his return should start to come into focus as he continues to progress in his throwing program.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses bullpen Monday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throwing, but not from mound•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Not expected to return this week•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Lands on DL with back issue•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows many baserunners in loss•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...