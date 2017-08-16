Play

Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing rehab assignment

McCullers (back) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, and afterwards manager A.J. Hinch said "there's a rehab assignment in sight," Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wednesday marked his second bullpen in as many days, and the Astros will likely wait and see how McCullers responds to Wednesday's activity before deciding on his next step. He'll still need to progress to facing live hitters before he embarks on a rehab assignment, but he's inching closer to a return to the big-league rotation. A clearer timetable for his return should start to come into focus as he continues to progress in his throwing program.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast