McCullers (illness) will make his next start on the upcoming homestand, which begins Thursday against the Angels, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

This is pretty vague, as the Astros' homestand runs from April 22 through April 29, but considering McCullers is dealing with a non-COVID illness, one would assume he has a chance to start this weekend against the Angels. Luis Garcia is getting a spot start Tuesday in Coors Field.