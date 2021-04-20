McCullers (illness) will make his next start on the upcoming homestand, which begins Thursday against the Angels, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
This is pretty vague, as the Astros' homestand runs from April 22 through April 29, but considering McCullers is dealing with a non-COVID illness, one would assume he has a chance to start this weekend against the Angels. Luis Garcia is getting a spot start Tuesday in Coors Field.
