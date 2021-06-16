McCullers allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Tuesday.

McCullers activated off the injured list to make Tuesday's start in what was planned to be a piggyback start. The right-hander was sharp through four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth and left with the bases loaded after a substantial 77 pitches. If the schedule holds up, McCullers will next throw Sunday at home against the White Sox.