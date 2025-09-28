McCullers did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four across three innings.

McCullers was activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday after recovering from a right hand injury. He gave up a solo homer to Mike Trout in the first before keeping the Angels off the board over the next two frames, but he did return to the mound for the fourth frame after tossing 54 pitches (35 strikes). McCullers will end the 2025 regular season with a 2-5 record across 16 games (13 starts) with a 6.51 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 61:39 K:BB over 55.1 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander is under contract with Houston through 2026.