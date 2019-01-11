Astros' Lance McCullers: No drama on deadline day
McCullers (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Astros, avoiding arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This is McCullers' second year of arbitration, and while his talent would dictate a larger one-year salary, the fact that he will miss the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery worked against him. He will return for 2020 and will be under team control again for the 2021 season before hitting the open market.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Out for season following Tommy John surgery•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Surgery not ruled out•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Could miss large portion of 2019•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Makes second relief appearance•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Makes first appearance off DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Activated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...