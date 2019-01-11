Astros' Lance McCullers: No drama on deadline day

McCullers (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Astros, avoiding arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This is McCullers' second year of arbitration, and while his talent would dictate a larger one-year salary, the fact that he will miss the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery worked against him. He will return for 2020 and will be under team control again for the 2021 season before hitting the open market.

