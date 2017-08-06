Astros' Lance McCullers: Not expected to return this week
Manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that he had no update on the health of McCullers (back), suggesting the right-hander isn't in line to come off the disabled list when eligible during the upcoming week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros inserted Brad Peacock back into the rotation last week after McCullers landed on the disabled list with back discomfort, a condition that had limited his effectiveness over the last several starts. While McCullers' injury isn't considered overly significant, the 23-year-old's checkered medical history will likely prompt the Astros to proceed cautiously with him. There's no definitive timeline for his return from the DL.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Lands on DL with back issue•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows many baserunners in loss•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows season-high six runs to Orioles•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles in another short outing•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fifth-inning rally ends night•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Can't complete six innings Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...