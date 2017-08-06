Astros' Lance McCullers: Not expected to return this week

Manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that he had no update on the health of McCullers (back), suggesting the right-hander isn't in line to come off the disabled list when eligible during the upcoming week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros inserted Brad Peacock back into the rotation last week after McCullers landed on the disabled list with back discomfort, a condition that had limited his effectiveness over the last several starts. While McCullers' injury isn't considered overly significant, the 23-year-old's checkered medical history will likely prompt the Astros to proceed cautiously with him. There's no definitive timeline for his return from the DL.