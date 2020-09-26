McCullers is not expected to start Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers was lined up to pitch Saturday, but manager Dusty Baker told McTaggart that McCullers would start only if Houston hadn't clinched a postseason berth. As it turned out, the Astros clinched when the Dodgers beat the Angels late Friday night. McCullers could still get some innings this weekend, but it's Chase De Jong who is expected to start Saturday.

