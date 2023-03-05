Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday that McCullers (forearm) hasn't resumed playing catch yet, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers has been diagnosed with a small muscle strain in his right forearm, and has already been rule out for Opening Day. The right-hander is hopeful he can reach 150 innings in the 2023 campaign, but he's a very risky option for fantasy purposes as there's no clear timetable for a return.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Temporarily shut down•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Dealing with arm soreness•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Surrenders five homers•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Start pushed to Tuesday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Gets ball for Game 3•