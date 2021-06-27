McCullers (5-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in Saturday's win over Detroit.

McCullers had a bit of trouble in the first inning, giving up a run on a walk and a pair of hits, but settled in after that and pitched into the sixth to earn his second straight win. The 27-year-old boasts a stellar 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 73:35 KK:B across 67.1 innings. His next start lines up against Cleveland on Friday.