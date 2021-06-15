McCullers (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
It was announced Sunday that McCullers would be reinstated to start Tuesday against the Rangers and now the club has officially activated him from the injured list. McCullers won't be fully stretched out in his return to the mound, as Jake Odorizzi is expected to follow him in long relief. Catcher Jason Castro (Achilles) was also activated from the IL on Tuesday, with Nivaldo Rodriguez and Garrett Stubbs heading to Triple-A Sugar Land in corresponding roster moves.