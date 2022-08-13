McCullers (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday.
McCullers suffered a setback in his recovery from a flexor tendon strain during the offseason but will make his 2022 debut as the starter during Saturday's game against the Athletics. The right-hander made four starts during his recent rehab assignment and tossed 86 pitches over five innings during his most recent outing, so he's unlikely to face any significant restrictions Saturday.
