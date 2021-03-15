McCullers allowed three hits and struck out six over four scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the Nationals.

Like all pitchers, McCullers has worked on a measured progression early camp: a fastball-dominant first outing followed by a second outing focusing on specific pitches. Sunday's outing, however, he and catcher Martin Maldonado worked to formulate plans to face specific hitters multiple times and use all four pitches, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "I was able to go into the game with that mindset, more like a starting mentality," McCullers said. "Settling in, mixing my pitches and having to think that I was going to probably face these guys two times, not exposing everything too early." McCullers threw 55 pitches (35 strikes) and should get at least two more starts to prepare for the regular season.