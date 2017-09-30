Astros' Lance McCullers: On pitch count Saturday

McCullers is expected to have a pitch count in the 80s when he starts Saturday in Boston, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers threw 63 pitches over 3.1 innings in his previous start, his first in 18 days. Given that he's on a pitch count and that the Astros have a wealth of starters pitching well at the moment, Saturday's start could be his final one of the year. A bullpen role in the postseason is a real option.