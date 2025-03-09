Astros manager Joe Espada said that McCullers (forearm) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, and if all goes well, the right-hander make his Grapefruit League after that, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The upcoming live BP session represents the final hurdle McCullers will need to clear before taking the mound for what would be his first game action since the 2022 World Series. McCullers missed the entirety of the past two seasons while recovering from June 2023 surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and remove a bone spur from his right forearm. He had been expected to return to action at some point in 2024, but those plans were tabled after he suffered a setback in his throwing program last summer. McCullers resumed throwing off a mound over the winter and seems to have steered clear of any setbacks since then, leaving the Astros optimistic he'll be able to contribute in 2025. While the 31-year-old remains on track to open the season on the injured list, the fact that he's on the cusp of pitching in games suggests that he may not be in line for a lengthy stint on the shelf before being activated.