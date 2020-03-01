Astros' Lance McCullers: Optimistic following spring debut

McCullers felt great after facing three batters in his first start since August of 2018, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers allowed one hit before striking out Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of Sunday's 5-4 win against the Cardinals. The 26-year-old was sitting at 16 pitches after striking out Goldschmidt in the first inning and manager Dusty Baker didn't want to push it. McCullers sat out all of last season after having Tommy John surgery in November 2018. The 2017 All-Star is preparing to fill the No. 3 spot in a Houston starting rotation that is headlined by former Cy Young winners Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke.