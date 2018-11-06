Astros' Lance McCullers: Out 2019 season following Tommy John surgery

McCullers underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday and will miss the entire 2019 season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is a brutal blow for McCullers and the Astros. The southpaw dealt with a forearm/elbow issue for the final two months of the 2018 campaign, and surgery was ultimately deemed necessary following further evaluation. He'll now begin a long recovery process that will keep him from pitching competitively until at least 2020. McCullers posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 142:50 K:BB across 128.1 innings in 2018.

