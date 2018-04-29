Astros' Lance McCullers: Pitches seven strong innings

McCullers (4-1) allowed two hits while walking none and striking out seven across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Athletics.

McCullers delivered his third consecutive strong start Saturday, effectively pitching efficiently while also racking up strikeouts. He has been excellent by nearly any measure through six starts this season-- even with a disastrous eight earned run outing factored in-- and his 21.6 K-BB% effectively captures how dominant he has been. If he can remain healthy, this season appears to have the components to be a breakout campaign for McCullers.