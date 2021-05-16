McCullers allowed five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six shutout innings versus Texas on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander faced little trouble in another strong outing, but reliever Andre Scrubb (leg) allowed a two-run home run in the seventh that left McCullers with the no-decision. He's been effective all season with a 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:22 K:BB across 46.2 innings. The 27-year-old lines up to face Texas again on the road next week.