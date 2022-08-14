McCullers (1-0) earned the win against Oakland on Saturday, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out five and walking four across six innings.

McCullers showed a little rust in his season debut after returning from the IL, but still managed to pitch well enough to win. He threw 47 of 81 pitches for strikes and walked four batters, but also allowed only two hits and struck out five. The outing resulted in a quality start for the righty, who will take a 0.00 ERA into his next outing.