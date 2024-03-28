The Astros placed McCullers on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Tayler Scott. McCullers is expected to be out until late June or early July as he continues his recovery from right elbow surgery.
