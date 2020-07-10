McCullers threw four innings and 67 pitches in an intra-squad game Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCullers, who pitched in a simulated game last week, had his first session in a game-like environment. Like last week's sim game, the right-hander reported feeling strong enough to pitch longer. He navigated early issues and was able to make mid-game adjustments to elicit swing-and-misses over the final two frames. McCullers, who missed all of 2019 following Tommy John elbow surgery, looks ready to go as the Astros' No. 3 starter.