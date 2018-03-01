Astros' Lance McCullers: Pockets curveball in spring debut

McCullers did not throw a curveball during his spring debut Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. He allowed two hits and struck out three over two scoreless innings against the Twins.

The right-hander threw nothing but fastballs and changeups, the latter pitch something he wants to work on this spring. McCullers can throw a curveball in his sleep, but the changeup is a pitch he lost a feel for last season, so he's making an effort to find it before the regular season. Opponents teed off on his changeup, batting .409 and slugging .591 against it in 2017.