Astros' Lance McCullers: Pockets curveball in spring debut
McCullers did not throw a curveball during his spring debut Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. He allowed two hits and struck out three over two scoreless innings against the Twins.
The right-hander threw nothing but fastballs and changeups, the latter pitch something he wants to work on this spring. McCullers can throw a curveball in his sleep, but the changeup is a pitch he lost a feel for last season, so he's making an effort to find it before the regular season. Opponents teed off on his changeup, batting .409 and slugging .591 against it in 2017.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: To focus on development of changeup•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Avoids arbitration•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Will start Game 7•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: To start Game 3•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Tabbed as Game 4 starter•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Shelled in final regular-season start•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...