Astros' Lance McCullers: Presumptive third starter
McCullers enters training camp as the likely third starter, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros will use spring training to figure out which of several candidates will slot in behind Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke. McCullers, who is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery that cost him all of 2019, will lead the pack of aspiring rotation members. The question is how deep he can go. The right-hander has never thrown more than 128.1 innings, but new manager Dusty Baker is hopeful. "We need McCullers back badly and have him a full year," Baker said. "I'm sure he's raring to go and, hopefully, will make it to a full year." Other pitchers with significant MLB experience are Brad Peacock and Austin Pruitt. Beyond McCullers, Peacock and Pruitt, the Astros will be looking at several young prospects.
