McCullers allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out 11 in six innings in a 5-2 win Thursday over Oakland. He did not factor into the decision.

McCullers navigated some wildness Thursday -- tossing just 59 of his 99 pitches for strikes -- while holding Oakland to only two hits. Both runs against him came in the fourth inning when he allowed four of the first five batters to reach safely. It was the first time he exceeded seven strikeouts in a start this season and his most strikeouts in a game since Game 2 of the 2020 American League Championship Series. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Tampa Bay.