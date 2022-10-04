McCullers (4-2) took the loss Monday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

McCullers finished the season on a high note, with his fourth consecutive quality start. His only major mistake came on the very first pitch he threw, a sinker that caught too much of the plate which Kyle Schwarber took the other way to left field for a solo home run. The earned run was enough to prevent McCullers from earning the win as he was outdueled by Aaron Nola. In his nine starts this season, the 29-year-old went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA, which he will look to build on with a full workload next year.